RSS chief visits Nagpur museum, sees 'wagh-nakh' of Shivaji Maharaj

Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited an exhibition here where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's famous `wagh-nakh' (tiger claws) is displayed, and said everyone should see the weapon as it reminds us of our "history of bravery." As part of the 'Shivashastra Shauryagatha' exhibition, various weapons used by the Marathas are being showcased.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wagh-nakh reminds us of our history of bravery. Everyone should see it," Bhagwat later told reporters.

The weapon is part of the South Asian collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, said a release.

It is believed to have been crafted in southern India in the 17th century. Made of steel, it consists of a solid metal bar fitted with four curved, razor-sharp claws, with rings at both ends for concealment in the palm designed for the left hand.

The red leather case of the weapon bears the inscription: "The Wagnuck of Sivajee, With Which He Killed the Moghul General. This relic was given to Mr. James-Grant Duff of Eden when he was Resident at Sattara by the Prime Minister of the Peishwa of the Maratha." As per historical accounts, Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha state, used a wagh-nakh to kill Afzal Khan, a general of the Adil Shahi dynasty who commanded an invading army, in November 1659.

The exhibition also displays 190 other Maratha weapons, including various types of spears, axes, swords, shields, daggers, the dandpatta (gauntlet-sword) and agnibaan (fire arrows).

Speaking later after visiting a Shiva Temple here, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said true Shiva bhakti was living a life of simplicity, sacrifice and compassion.

"We need to imbibe Shiva's qualities of not wishing anything for the self. Lord Shiva consumed poison to save the universe," he said.

If society needs to change its negative mindset, then one must pray to Shiva, the RSS chief said.

"Shiva is equivalent to holiness," Bhagwat asserted.