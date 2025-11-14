RSS chief visits Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Memorial in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday visited Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Memorial at Dhankya village in Jaipur district.

He offered floral tributes at Upadhyaya's statue and viewed exhibitions depicting his life, values and significant events.

Bhagwat also reviewed a display showcasing the activities carried out by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Samaroh Committee over the past six years.

He said that Upadhyaya's philosophy was the result of a lifetime of dedication and reflection, a release stated.

He said Upadhyaya's philosophy was an expression of India's sanatan thought, articulated according to the needs of the time.

Bhagwat also said that Upadhyaya was a rare example in independent India of a person who sought to transform the very nature of politics while remaining in politics, without ever compromising his character or values. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ