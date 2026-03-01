RSS chief visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday visited the Mohanlalganj centre of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Lucknow.

"During his brief stay at Mohanlalganj centre of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Bhagwat interacted with the people present there and then left Lucknow," RSS sources said.

Bhagwat was earlier on a two-day visit to Lucknow on February 18-19. Unlike last time, there were no public events of the RSS chief, they added.

Meanwhile, RSS office bearers in Gorakhpur on Saturday evening held a meeting at Shri Ram Leela Maidan to chalk out preparations for the Holi procession of Lord Narasimha.

According to organisers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS prant pracharak Ramesh and other senior functionaries will attend the event.

Addressing the meeting, Ramesh said the procession starting from Ghantaghar Chowk spreads a message of social unity.

The grand 'rangbhari' procession of Lord Narasimha will be taken out at 9 am on March 4.

It will begin from Ghantaghar Chowk and pass through Bandhu Singh Park, Sarafa Bhawan, Shekhpur, Shri Ram Janaki Temple, Lal Diggi, Mirzapur, Ghasikatra, Jafra Bazar, Beniganj, Arya Nagar, Reti ka Pul, Bakshipur and Reti Chowk before returning to Ghantaghar.

An 'aarti' will be performed prior to the start of the procession. PTI NAV COR MAN SKY SKY