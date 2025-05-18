RSS chief visits Saibaba temple

Shirdi (Maharashtra), May 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday took darshan of Saibaba at the famous temple in Shirdi and performed a ritual.

A release by Vishwa Samvad Kendra Bharat stated that Bhagwat also visited important places associated with Saibaba's life, such as Dwarkamai, Samadhi Mandir, and Gurusthan.

He performed Padya Puja of Saibaba at the shrine.

Bhagwat was felicitated by Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust. He was presented with the idol of Saibaba and a Sai Charitra copy. PTI CLS NSK