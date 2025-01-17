RSS chief's remark over India's independence 'anti-national': K C Venugopal

Alappuzha: AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal on Friday said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration was "anti national" and demanded that a case be lodged against him for it.

Venugopal, in response to reporters' queries about Bhagwat's statement, said that the remark was also an "insult" to the Indian freedom struggle and all the freedom fighters and martyrs who were part of it.

"Mohan Bhagwat has insulted freedom fighters and martyrs by rejecting the entire Indian freedom struggle and saying that India did not get independence in 1947," he told reporters here.

He said that Bhagwat's statement has shown the true colours of the RSS and the BJP who did not participate in the freedom struggle.

"A case needs to be filed against this completely anti-national statement," he said.

Venugopal also sought to know what was the view of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the remark by the RSS chief.

"What does the PM have to say about this statement that completely insults the country's freedom struggle movement? What does the BJP have to say about it?" he asked.

Bhagwat on Monday said that the date of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat was established on that day.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024, in a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhagwat's remark has evoked scathing criticism from the Congress with party leader Rahul Gandhi claiming it amounts to treason and an insult to every Indian.