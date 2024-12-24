RSS chief's remarks on temple-mosque disputes draw mixed reactions from UP seers

Prayagraj/Ayodhya, Dec 24 (PTI) Seers in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have expressed mixed views at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes in the state.

While some favoured reclaiming temples, others felt such issues should be addressed within the constitutional framework.

Bhagwat recently expressed concern that some individuals, after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, are attempting to elevate themselves as "Hindu leaders" by raising new disputes over religious sites.

Responding to the RSS chief's remarks, head priest of Ayodhya's Ram temple Mahant Satyendra Das called for a decisive action to reclaim historical temple sites.

"If investigations reveal that Hindus were displaced and temples were taken over, efforts should be made to reclaim them. The chief minister's (Yogi Adityanath's) approach of identifying such sites and resuming worship is correct. Wherever temples exist, reclaiming them is justified," he told PTI.

Das, the head priest of Ayodhya's Ram temple since March 1, 1992, also said, "Temples are being discovered now. Why weren't such efforts made earlier? What the Chief Minister is doing now is appropriate." Meanwhile, national secretary-general of the All India Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, backed RSS chief's broader perspective on maintaining national harmony.

He emphasised that India is not currently in a position to withstand any further internal strife.

"We must understand the significance of Bhagwat's statements. Religious and national issues must be addressed within the constitutional framework. The country cannot afford another civil war-like situation," Saraswati said.

He referred to the historical commitment made in 1984 by senior saints and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to restore temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi.

However, Saraswati pointed out that the Ayodhya dispute was resolved via the Supreme Court and not due to any magnanimity shown by the Muslim side.

Discussing the current legal landscape, Saraswati said the Supreme Court has begun hearings on the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991; and a joint parliamentary committee is examining the Waqf Act.

"Until these processes are complete, patience is crucial," he said.

He also reflected on the broader societal and democratic context, mentioning dissent expressed by other religious leaders like Swami Rambhadracharya, who told reporters that "RSS is not the disciplinarian of seers but it was the other way round" after Bhagwat's remarks.

"Democracy allows for differences of opinion, as seen with revered Ramabhadracharya's remarks. Both Bhagwat and Rambhadracharya presented their perspectives in this light," Saraswati said.

Looking ahead, Saraswati urged religious leaders and communities to engage in constructive dialogue.

"The upcoming Maha Kumbh will provide an opportunity for collective discussions, fostering clarity and consensus. No one supports plunging the country into violence when it is progressing rapidly on the path of development," he stated.

Referring to the violence in Sambhal, he said, "We have to understand the circumstances and this is what the head of the RSS has said. In a democracy, revered saint Rambhadracharya has the right to disagree.

"Just as the head of the RSS put forth his views, Rambhadracharya ji also put forth his views. The opinion of the Sangh chief should be considered. It cannot be rejected," he said, adding religious topics are sensitive topics and everyone should think before speaking on it.

UP of late has witnessed several litigations filed in various courts related to temple-mosque disputes from Sambhal's Shahi Jama to Budaun's Jama Masjid Shamsi and Atala Masjid in Jaunpur, where Hindu petitioners have sought permission to offer prayers claiming that ancient temples existed at the sites where the mosques now stand.

The RSS chief had on December 19 expressed concern over resurgence of several temple-mosque disputes and asserted that certain individuals, after the construction of Ayodhya's Ram temple, seem to believe they can become "leaders of Hindus" by raking up such issues.

Delivering a lecture on 'India - The Vishwaguru', at Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series) in Pune, Maharashtra, Bhagwat advocated for an inclusive society and said the world needs to be shown that the country can live together in harmony. PTI RAJ KIS MAN KSS KSS