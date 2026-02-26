RSS committed to building a strong nation: Bhagwat

Ludhiana, Feb 26 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the Sangh is committed to building a strong nation and engaging every citizen of the country in it.

Bhagwat was on a two-day visit to Punjab as part of the organisation's centenary year programmes.

The RSS is committed to building a strong nation and involving every citizen of the country irrespective of their caste, creed, language or sect, he said here.

Bhagwat emphasised that the RSS considers and treats everyone on a par.

Without mentioning anyone in particular, Bhagwat appealed to the critics to see the RSS from the inside and then comment.

He said the RSS will welcome any sort of criticism but that should be based only after knowing and studying the organisation.

Bhagwat said criticism based on ignorance serves no purpose to anyone.

On Wednesday, Bhagwat was in Pathankot where he addressed a gathering of ex-servicemen and a 'Yuva Goshthi' of RSS swayamsevaks.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat will visit Haryana on February 27 and 28.

During this visit, he will participate in a programme with volunteers in Ambala. He will then hold discussions with academicians, and retired IAS and IPS officers in Kurukshetra.

RSS' senior leader Rajesh Kumar said various programmes are being organised to mark the Sangh's centenary year.

He said that on February 27, a programme will be held at the Police Line grounds in Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment.

Around 1,000 volunteers, aged between 15 and 40, will participate in it.

On February 28, a seminar will be held in the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta Auditorium in Kurukshetra. Academicians and retired administrative officers from Haryana will participate in it. PTI COR CHS VSD KSS KSS