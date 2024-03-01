RSS conclave from March 15-17 to discuss key issues, initiatives for centenary year

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) A key annual meeting of the RSS leadership, to be held in Nagpur in mid-March, will deliberate on the current situation in the country and outline its programmes for the next one year as the Hindutva outfit prepares for the centenary celebrations in 2025.

The annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will be held between March 15 and 17 at 'Smriti Bhavan' complex in Reshim Bagh, said RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (publicity head) Sunil Ambekar in a release on the saffron organization's X account on Friday.

The conclave, to be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other top functionaries of the organisation, comes nearly two months after the consecration of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an issue championed by the Hindutva outfit for decades.

Ambekar said during the three-day gathering all works and 'sewa karya' (service) done by the Sangh in 2023-24 will be reviewed, and there will also be a wide ranging discussion on plans for 2024-25.

He said along with strengthening and expanding the RSS's activities, there will be a discussion on initiatives to be undertaken during the organisation's centenary year (2025).

"There will also be a discussion on the current situation in the country and resolutions will be passed on important issues," Ambekar said.

The Sangh's Pratinidhi Sabha is held annually in different parts of the country. Every third year, the key conclave is organised in Nagpur, where the RSS is headquartered.

Nearly 1,500 representatives of the RSS from 45 Prants (divisions) will participate in the upcoming Pratinidhi Sabha.

Besides Bhagwat and sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, senior leaders of RSS affiliated groups and karyakartas (volunteers) of organisations inspired by it will participate in the conclave, said the release. PTI CLS RSY