RSS condemns Manipur violence, asks governments to resolve conflict fast

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the latest violence in Manipur and demanded the government, both at the Centre and the state, that they "sincerely" resolve the conflict.

Advertisment

"It is unfortunate that 19 months old violence in Manipur starting from May 3, 2023 has remained unresolved. Due to the ongoing violence, innocent people have immensely suffered," the Manipur unit of the RSS said in a statement on Sunday.

The RSS Manipur 'prant' strongly condemns the "inhuman, brutal and merciless acts of killing of women and children," the statement said "The act is cowardly and is against the principles of humanity and co-existence," it said, adding, "The central and state government should sincerely resolve the ongoing conflict at the earliest." The English version of the statement, originally issued in Manipuri, was released by the Manipur unit of the Vishva Samvad Kendra, the RSS' media wing, on Facebook.

The Manipur unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS' youth wing, also condemned the violence and said both the Centre and the state government have "failed to ensure the safety and normalcy" in the state.

Advertisment

"The ongoing violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023 has plummeted to unprecedented depths with the heinous abduction and murder of six innocent civilians, including three women and three children, among them a seven-Months -old infant," it said in a statement on Monday.

"The ABVP Manipur vehemently condemns the brutal killings of the six abducted individuals, the burning of houses by armed militants, attacks on police and CRPF personnel in Ziribam," it added.

The RSS youth wing further said the destruction of properties belonging to democratically elected leaders by "enraged mobs" was deeply disturbing.

Advertisment

"We believe timely intervention could have saved the six lives lost. The concerned authorities have failed in their duties, and both state and central governments have failed to ensure the safety and normalcy in Manipur," it said.

"The ABVP Manipur demands Immediate action for restoration of peace and order, protection for innocent civilians and accountability for the failed response," it added.

The RSS affiliate called for “patience and peace” as it appealed to the people to stand together against violence and work towards building "a harmonious Manipur." "The ABVP Manipur stands in solidarity with the affected families and demands swift action to prevent further unrest," it added. PTI PK PK VN VN