RSS condemns Nagpur violence, calls Aurangzeb's tomb issue 'irrelevant'

Bengaluru: The RSS on Wednesday condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, saying any form of violence is detrimental to the society's well-being and described the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as "irrelevant".

The remarks were made by RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar during a press meet on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's upcoming three-day national meet.

The meet of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) is scheduled for March 21-23 here.

"Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details," the RSS communication chief said in response to a question on the outfit's stance on the unrest.

Asked whether Aurangzeb's tomb should be relocated, he replied, " No, it's not relevant."

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

According to police, 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence. About 50 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far.