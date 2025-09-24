RSS condoles demise of Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa, and said he secured a permanent place in the hearts of the people with his unique style of writing.

Bhyrappa (94) died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday "The news of the passing away of the eminent writer, novelist, researcher, recipient of the Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan, Dr S L Bhyrappa, has caused immense grief," Hosabale and RSS Sanghchalak of the region P Vaman Sheno said in a joint message.

Through his unique style of writing in works such as 'Parva', 'Grihabhanga', 'Dharmashree', 'Mandra', 'Bhitti', 'Sartha', 'Aavarana' and many more, Bhyrappa secured a permanent place in the hearts of the people, they added.

The RSS leaders said that Bhyrappa made remarkable contributions to the world of literature.

As a witness to the growth of Kannada literature, he introduced the rich history and culture of this land through his writings and left a distinct imprint in the field of intellectual thought, they said.

"Dr S L Bhyrappa had a very close association with the RSS. He participated in several programmes such as Rashtrotthana Sahitya, Manthana Events, Mangaluru Lit Fest and many other events," the RSS leaders said.

"On behalf of the RSS, we express our condolences and pay homage to Dr S L Bhyrappa. May the Almighty give strength to his family and countless admirers to bear this loss, and may the departed soul attain eternal peace," they added. PTI PK PK MNK MNK