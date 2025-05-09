RSS congratulates govt, armed forces for 'decisive action' against Pak-backed terrorists

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The RSS congratulated the government and the armed forces on Friday for taking a decisive action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their ecosystem, and said it was necessary and inevitable for India's security.

The actions taken under Operation Sindoor will serve justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror strike and enhance India's self-respect and morale, the RSS said.

"We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for the decisive action taken under 'Operation Sindoor' against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the organisation's general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said in a statement.

This action will serve justice to the aggrieved families and the entire country in the aftermath of the brutal massacre of "Hindu tourists", he said.

"We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for the security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with the government and armed forces in spirit and action," Bhagwat added.

He also condemned the attacks carried out by the Pakistani army on religious places and civilian-settlement areas on India's borders, calling those "savage and inhuman", and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

"In this challenging time, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to all citizens to ensure full compliance of instructions being given by the government and administration.

"Along with this, while discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony," he added.

The RSS chief urged citizens to display patriotism and be ready to cooperate with the Army and civic administration, "wherever and however" required.

He also appealed to people to strengthen all efforts to maintain national unity and security.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighbouring countries after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj on Thursday night.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces carried out the precise missile strikes on Wednesday on the nine terror targets under Operation Sindoor.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anannag district on April 22. PTI PK RC