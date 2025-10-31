RSS controlling BJP, imposing dominance in state: Rajasthan Congress chief

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over law and order issues in the state, alleging the situation has worsened under the Bhajanlal government.

Dotasra claimed the chief minister was not taking decisions independently and acting solely on "slips from the Centre", adding that the RSS was controlling the government.

"The law and order situation has collapsed in the state. Earlier, the police headquarters and the DGP commanded respect, and all functioned under their direction. Now, multiple DGP rank officials have been appointed, and the entire system is in disarray," he told reporters at the party office here.

Targeting RSS, the Congress leader accused the organisation of turning the state into a "centrally administered territory".

"The RSS, which does not seek votes from the people and has no accountability towards them, is controlling the government and imposing its dominance as if the public had elected it," Dotasra alleged.

"Bureaucracy has become powerful in the state, and there is no fear of the chief minister and ministers who are being ignored," he said. PTI SDA MPL MPL