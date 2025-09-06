RSS coordination meet discusses centenary year programmes, women's issues, social campaigns

Jodhpur, Sep 6 (PTI) The RSS has discussed in detail the programmes planned for its centenary year besides reviewing the work of affiliated organisations on women's issues, agriculture, cooperation, de-addiction and social initiatives at its ongoing all-India coordination meeting here, Sangh officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, during the first two days of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, deliberations were held on programmes for the Sangh centenary year to be observed from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026.

Various affiliated organisations shared information about their activities and future plans.

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said the meeting discussed ways to strengthen the spirit of cooperation in society and empower the rural economy through dairy cooperatives.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad shared details of its public awareness campaign against addiction and its harmful effects, while Bharat Vikas Parishad outlined its campaign for an anaemia-free India.

Mahila Samanvay is conducting activities and training programmes to enhance women's participation in social life, while Bharatiya Kisan Sangh discussed measures to encourage farmers to adopt organic farming. Swadeshi Jagran Manch presented its awareness drive to promote the use of indigenous products and economic self-reliance.

The organisation Saksham (Samadrishti, Kshamata Vikas and Anusandhan Mandal) informed the meeting about the Netra Kumbh organised during the Ramdeora fair from August 1 to September 2, highlighting its work on social harmony.

The three-day meeting (September 5-7) is being attended among others by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Around 320 representatives from 32 affiliated organisations are participating in the deliberations, which also cover national unity, security and social perspectives.