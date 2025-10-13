RSS demands thorough probe into Kerala techie's death, calls purported suicide note dubious

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The RSS on Monday demanded a comprehensive probe into the circumstances that led to the “unnatural death” of an IT professional in Kerala and his alleged suicide note that appeared on social media.

Raising the issue, the Congress had on Monday questioned why the RSS was not named in the FIR registered in the case despite the purported social media post by the techie, Anandu Aji, claiming sexual abuse in the organisation's camps.

In a statement, RSS Dakshin Kerala prant’s joint general secretary K B Sreekumar claimed that Anandu Aji’s suicide note, which appeared on Instagram and some other social media platforms soon after his death, contains some “dubious and baseless” allegations against Sangh, "which he claimed as the cause of his suicide".

“The unnatural death of Sri Anandu Aji, one of our Swayamsevaks from Elikkulam at Kottayam district, is very much sad and unfortunate. For several years, his family has been associated with the Sangh. Anandu's father, Late Sri Aji, was a Karyakartha of Sangh,” Sreekumar said.

“At this sad and unfortunate moment, we firmly stand with the family and pray to the Almighty to give solace to Anandu's soul,” he added.

Sreekumar said the RSS Kottayam demands a “comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading towards the unnatural death of Anandu Aji and the suicide note which appeared on Instagram and some social media platforms, soon after his death.” It contains some dubious and baseless allegations against Sangh, which he claims as cause of his suicide, the senior RSS functionary said.

He said that RSS Kottayam has also filed a written petition with the district police, calling for a “thorough and impartial inquiry” into the case.

“We are of the firm opinion that an independent inquiry will not only bring out the real cause of his unnatural death, but also ensure the innocence of RSS in this unfortunate incident also,” he added.

The Congress has demanded that the RSS be named in the FIR and a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation be launched into the death.

The BJP hit back and accused the Congress of creating a "fake narrative" and giving a political colour to the alleged suicide by the Kerala IT professional.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi termed the case "suspicious" and demanded that the Kerala government ensure a free and fair investigation into it.

"The unfortunate death of Sri Anandu Aji in Kottayam district of Kerala is very unfortunate and painful," he said At this point, the BJP expresses its "concerns and sympathy" towards the kith and kins of the bereaved, he said.

"And, we also strongly demand that there should be an in-depth and free and fair inquiry at the earliest so that the veil of suspicion looming over it is removed," he said.

In a post on X last night, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged, "The RSS must allow these allegations to be investigated fully. In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS." "Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," she said. PTI PK PK RT RT