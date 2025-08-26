RSS' discipline, service spirit form foundation for society's progress: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the discipline and service spirit of the RSS form the foundation for the society's progress and a bright future of the national capital.

Gupta said she had the privilege of receiving guidance from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and described his simplicity and inspiring thoughts as a source of motivation to work tirelessly in the interest of the country.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the world's largest non-political organisation, is a symbol of the grand tradition of values, dedication and nationalism that has made service to Bharat Mata the supreme goal of life.

"The discipline and devotion of the Sangh are the foundation and eternal source of strength for our society and the bright future of Delhi," Gupta said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI SLB RC