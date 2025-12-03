'RSS effigy' at Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary rally ignites row; BJP-organisers trade charges

Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) A rally organised on Wednesday to mark the 41st anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy took a political turn when BJP supporters created a ruckus, alleging protesters were preparing to set fire to an "RSS effigy" alongside that of current Union Carbide owner Dow Chemical.

The rally, organised by four non-governmental groups representing survivors of the world's worst industrial disaster, began at Bharat Talkies in Bhopal and was halted mid-way due to the controversy.

The rally was scheduled to proceed via the city bus stand to the gas memorial statue near the now defunct Union Carbide pesticide factory in JP Nagar, where the effigies were slated to be burned by protesters.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rakesh Singh Baghel told PTI that the during the rally, a complaint was received that along with Dow Company's effigy, another effigy was also displayed by demonstrators, resembling an organisation's workers.

After the complaint was verified and found to be true, the effigy in question was seized and removed from the rally because some people found it offensive, he stated.

Baghel warned that if any attempt was made to target an organisation or ideology, action will be taken against the organisers.

"If any attempt was made to create a controversy at the rally, strict action will be taken," the police officer maintained.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker and BJP mandal president Ashish Singh Thakur alleged the effigy depicted an RSS "sevak" and was being prepared to be set afire by the rallyists.

Thakur claimed "anti-national" work was being done in the name of helping gas tragedy victims, and therefore, a case should be filed against those indulging in such acts.

Organisations representing the survivors rejected the allegations, saying the effigies prepared by them depicted individuals responsible for the 1984 tragedy, and not any group or organisation.

Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action, among the four organisers of the rally, said one of the effigies represented Dow Chemical, which acquired Union Carbide years after the industrial disaster, while the other depicted an affiliate of the American MNC.

In a statement, she said, "Government undertakings have played a major role in expanding Dow Chemical's business in India over the past 11 years. PSUs like Indian Oil Corporation, Gas Authority of India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation supply raw materials to Dow's factories." Dhingra claimed many of these PSUs also purchase Union Carbide's intellectual properties from Dow Chemical, which is prohibited under law.

She also dismissed allegations that rally participants were preparing to burn an effigy of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, highly toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, killing at least 5,479 people and maiming thousands.

Like every year since the tragedy, this year too, an interfaith prayer meeting was held at the 'Barkatullah Bhawan' of the Central Library in Bhopal, which was attended by Madhya Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah.

He declined to comment on the effigy controversy and allegations made by organisations working for the gas victims, stating this is not a day for engaging in politics.

"Today is not a day for accusations and counter-accusations. Our government has eliminated the fear of toxic waste from the minds of people. Today, this is not a topic of politics," the BJP minister stated.

His party colleague and Minister of State Krishna Gaur said she was saddened that even after 41 years, the scars of the gas tragedy linger among affected families.

"We pray to God that no such tragedy ever occurs in the world," she said.

On Monday, organisations representing survivors of the gas tragedy accused the ruling BJP of denying them justice and prolonging their suffering, a charge denied by the saffron party. PTI MAS RSY