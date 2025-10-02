RSS embraces all without distinction of religion, caste: Vice president

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Amid the RSS' centenary celebrations, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the organisation embraces all without distinction of religion, caste, or language, embodying unity in diversity.

He said this "inclusive approach" has made the RSS and its affiliated organisations enduringly successful, driving the all-round progress of the nation.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said that as the world's "foremost patriotic organisation" completes 100 years, its greatest contribution remains the man-making ethos of creating self-disciplined and responsible citizens essential for a strong society.

Since its founding by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, the RSS has inspired youths to build strong inner character and voluntarily serve society, said Radhakrishnan, who has roots in the organisation.

"Guided by the motto of 'Seva Parmo Dharmah', whether facing floods, famines, earthquakes or any other calamity, RSS volunteers organise themselves to serve the needy without expecting anything in return or awaiting instructions.

"This selfless service is a unique and invaluable gift to the nation," the vice president said.

The RSS "embraces all without distinction of religion, caste, or language, embodying unity in diversity". The day is not far when India will rise as the supreme nation of the world, Radhakrishnan said.

"In this great journey, the role of the RSS is significant, and it will continue to endure and succeed through time.

"As the Sangh completes 100 years, I convey my best wishes for its continued service to society and for carrying forward its noble mission of national unity, harmony, and progress," he said. PTI NAB DIV DIV