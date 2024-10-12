RSS enters 100th year of nation-building

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), one of the world's largest voluntary organisations, marked its 100th anniversary with a series of events across India, highlighting its journey from a small group to a formidable social force influencing various facets of Indian life.

The celebrations commenced on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami, echoing the spirit of victory and righteousness, which has been at the core of RSS's ideology since its inception in 1925.

Founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijaya Dashami, the RSS has grown into an organisation that not only seeks to foster a sense of national unity but also plays a pivotal role in shaping India's cultural and political landscape.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted members of the RSS on the occasion of its foundation day and said since its inception, the organisation has been doing a remarkable job of protecting Indian culture and inculcating the ideas of patriotism in youth.

"Heartiest greetings to all the volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on its foundation day. The organisation is a unique symbol of discipline and patriotism. @RSSorg, since its inception, has been doing a remarkable job of protecting Indian culture and organising the youth and inculcating the ideas of patriotism in them," Shah wrote on 'X'.

He said RSS is empowering every section by accelerating the work of social service and through its educational efforts, creating patriots dedicated to the country's welfare.

The heart of the celebrations was in Nagpur, where the RSS held a grand event at Resham Bagh.

The chief guest, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, performed the 'shastra puja,' a symbolic worship of weapons.

The RSS band, known for its disciplined performances, added a vibrant touch to the celebrations.

Across India, RSS cadres participated in route marches, particularly notable in Telangana where marches were organised to commemorate not only the RSS's centennial but also other significant historical figures and events.

Mohan Bhagwat, in his address, emphasised that the RSS's goal isn't merely to celebrate its centenary but to transform society.

The RSS, through organisations like the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, has also been pivotal in nurturing women's roles in nation-building. The Samiti, established by Lakshmibai Kelkar, continues to instil values of discipline, patriotism, and cultural preservation among women, contributing to holistic societal development.

The RSS's centenary is not just a milestone for the organisation but a moment for India to reflect on its journey towards cultural and national resurgence.