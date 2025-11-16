RSS following rules for first time in 100 years: Minister Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 16 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday took a swipe at the RSS, saying the organisation is following rules for the first time in 100 years by holding a route march in Chittapur with due legal and constitutional permission.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is scheduled to hold the march in Chittapur Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district, from where Priyank, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is an MLA.

Priyank, who has been vocal against the RSS for some time, had earlier written to the CM (Siddaramaiah) urging that the organisation not be allowed to hold shakhas or route marches on government land anywhere in Karnataka, citing concerns that they "spread hatred".

The RSS had initially planned the march in Kharge’s constituency, but the district administration denied permission.

The outfit later approached the court and obtained approval.

"I have never opposed the route march. All I said was that permission should be taken. They have a habit of not following the rule of law. Now they are following the rules. Let them do it," Priyank told reporters in Kalaburagi.

According to the minister, strict conditions have been imposed.

"If they don’t follow the conditions, they will face punishment as per the law. What’s the problem here? Earlier, they used to communicate; now they are seeking permission," he added.

Priyank further said, "We have asked them to follow the law and Constitution, which they are doing for the first time in 100 years." Ahead of the RSS march, security has been tightened around the Bajaj Kalyan Mantap, the starting point of the procession.

Police have cordoned off the venue, while bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs conducted thorough checks.

Officers are also monitoring the compound and surrounding trees for potential security threats, with a heavy police presence deployed.

The route march is scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm from the Bajaj Kalyan Mantap, proceed for about 1.2 km, and conclude near the same venue.

CCTV cameras have been installed, and drone surveillance has been arranged along the entire route. PTI GMS SSK KH