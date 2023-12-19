RSS functionary opposes caste-based census, asks what will be achieved by it

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Shridhar Gadge on Tuesday said there should no caste-based census and sought to know what will be achieved by it.

Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data of how much is the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak, told reporters.

Notably, the Congress is in favour of a countrywide caste census.

Ministers and legislators from the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar in Reshimbaug here on Tuesday.

Speaking to a news channel, Gadge said, "We feel that there should no caste-based census, because there is no reason to do it. What will we achieve by doing the caste-based census? It is wrong." "We have clear a stand that there should be no inequality, enmity or quarrel," he said.

To a query, Gadge said the caste-based census has no relation with reservation.

"Reservation is a different thing, and you can eradicate caste system. I will be of the caste in which I am born and it (caste) will be mentioned when it comes under reservation," he said.

However, reservation and caste system are different issues, he said, adding that reservation was introduced for social uplift.

Hence, reservation will continue till there is complete social progress, because not all communities have progressed yet, he said.

"The RSS has a clear stand and a resolution was also passed in the Pratinidhi Sabha that until the last man of the society has progressed, reservation will continue. It is a social system, but it has no relation with caste-based census...because there won't be any obstacle in reservation if caste is not counted," Gadge said.

A person mentions it (his/her caste) in a form, but why is there need for a survey, he said.

Earlier, an RSS parichay (introduction to the RSS) programme for the Mahayuti (Maharashtra's ruling alliance) leaders was organised on the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir campus.

Addressing the gathering, Gadge spoke about 'Panch Parivartanache', wherein he opined that there should not be caste-based inequality.

He also spoke about strengthening the family system in the country, environmental balance and making the country self-reliant. PTI CLS GK