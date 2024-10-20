RSS functionary says Sangh always working to bring about changes in society

Mathura (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Deepak Vispute on Sunday said the Sangh is continuously working to bring about changes in the society.

Addressing RSS volunteers at the Deendayal Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Mathura, the Sangh’s Akhil Bhartiya Sah Baudhik Pramukh said people should always keep in mind five elements for the betterment of society.

"First, all of us must include 'Swadeshi' elements in our lives. Secondly, the nation will prosper only when people follow the rule of law which is a civic duty. At the third level is social harmony. Ending caste discrimination, people must share their happiness and sorrow among themselves.

"Fourthly, we must worry about the environment as the effects of global warming are becoming a matter of great concern. The world can be protected only when we make tireless efforts to save the environment," Vispute said.

"Finally, we must focus on 'Kutumb Prabodhan' (strengthening of families and family values). We must see to it that our children are cultured as only then a family can be saved," he added.

Emphasising civic discipline, the RSS functionary administered an oath to the volunteers to follow all the government rules in letter and spirit.

He also said that India’s freedom struggle was fought on three ideas – 'Swaraj', 'Swadharma' and 'Swadeshi'.

“Therefore, we should always adopt Swadeshi products. Things which can be easily prepared at home should not be purchased from outside. It is important that the volunteers follow this principle because the society also learns by watching us," Vispute told the gathering. PTI COR NAV ARI