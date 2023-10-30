RSS has force, I have truth: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) "The RSS has force.... I have the truth," says Rahul Gandhi in a video of his recent visit to the Golden Temple, while asserting that force is always a lie.

Gandhi on Monday shared the video of his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on his YouTube channel. In the video, he also talks about his learnings from the visit.

"My view is that force is always a lie, power is always the truth. For example, the US is called a superpower. It is not a superpower, it is a super force. (Mahatma) Gandhi is a superpower, Guru Nanak is a superpower and force is always destructive because it is always used with the fear attached to it, it is always used with anger, with hatred," Gandhi says in the video.

"I am early on in my journey. It is not that I have reached anywhere but if I am operating in the realm of power ... and I have to (as) I do not have force compared to the RSS -- they have force, they have the government of India, they have institutions, they have the CBI, ED, they have got everything -- so the only thing that I have and I cannot tell you how beautiful it is, is I have the truth," the former Congress chief says in the video.

"No matter what they do and they can keep going, their force does nothing to the truth," he says.

That is what he would like young Indians to understand, the Congress leader said.

"Who is a guru? A guru is the one who leads you from the darkness of the untruth to the light of the truth," he said in a post along with the video.

"Recently, I had the privilege of serving at Sri Harmandir Sahib. Service offered in a gurdwara teaches us that public service, respect for humanity and 'sarbat da bhala' are the biggest objectives of life. And every person who inspires you to follow this path shows you the way forward, has the status of a true guru," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

The video depicts the Congress leader's spiritual journey to the Golden Temple and shows him performing "seva" like cleaning utensils and taking care of the shoes of the devotees.

Gandhi had paid a two-day visit to the Golden Temple earlier this month and offered "seva" (voluntary service) by peeling vegetables at the "langar" (community kitchen), serving food to devotees and washing dishes.

The former Congress chief had served chapattis to the visiting devotees. He also partook "langar" and spent almost an hour at the community kitchen of the temple.

Gandhi also offered "seva" at the "Jaura ghar" (shoe house). He then paid obeisance inside the sanctum sanctorum.

On the first day of his visit, Gandhi had performed "seva" by offering water to devotees and cleaning their bowls.

He had also listened to the "Shabad Kirtan" (religious hymns) and taken part in the traditional ritual of "palki seva", the closing rite in which the Guru Granth Sahib is taken for "Sukhasan" to the Akal Takht. PTI ASK RC