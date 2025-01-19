RSS holds two-day brainstorming session with BJP, allied outfits

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding a brain-storming session here with office-bearers of the BJP and other allied organisations, a functionary said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the two-day session on Saturday, while Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other BJP leaders were present on Sunday.

Apart from BJP, office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other organisations were present for the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance given the upcoming local body elections.

An RSS functionary told PTI that the meeting is routine and is held every six months to review the developments in different verticals of the outfit.

RSS joint secretary Atul Limaye chaired the coordination meeting.

This is the first session after the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena saw a landslide victory in the Maharashtra polls last year. PTI MR ARU