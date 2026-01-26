RSS' Hosabale urges people to protect constitutional values, India's eternal spiritual essence

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Republic Day is an occasion to reaffirm India's commitment to protecting and promoting its national flag and constitutional values as well as the country's ancient and eternal spiritual essence, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Monday.

After hoisting the national flag at the RSS office here, he also exhorted people to pledge to uphold the eternal spiritual values of India in their lives, fulfil their civic duties and abide by national duty.

The RSS second-in-command also appealed to the people to cultivate love and compassion for society as well as affection and empathy for the vulnerable people, and dedicate themselves to serving them in order to protect the Republic of India.

"We Indians are extremely happy because we are living proudly as citizens of our glorious and vibrant republic. This is a very sacred day for us," Hosabale said, addressing an event organised to celebrate the Republic Day at Keshav Kunj here.

"Today is the day to reaffirm our commitment to continuously protect and promote India's national flag, constitutional values, and the country's ancient and eternal spiritual essence," he added.

Hosabale said that protecting the Constitution and the Tricolour is a national duty because they are laid on the foundation of truth and righteousness.

"Today, we must resolve to fulfil our national duty by upholding India's timeless spiritual ideals in our lives. Protecting our Constitution, safeguarding India's unity, and securing India's borders are our paramount national duties," he added.

Hosabale said that the Indian Army, security forces, police and all types of social and religious institutions run by the people have kept the Republic of India safe and secure.

They are also preserving and protecting the country's ancient heritage with "unwavering dedication to duty", he said.

"Therefore, to protect the Republic of India, we must constantly strive, in every moment and in every aspect of our lives, to cultivate love and compassion for society, affection and empathy for our vulnerable people, and to serve them and contribute to the development of life in every region and every dimension of India.

He added that the volunteers of the RSS have been practising this 'sadhna' for the past 100 years -- defending the republic, serving Indian society and moving forward by remembering and drawing inspiration from Bharat's 'Rashtra Dharma'. PTI PK NSD NSD