RSS inspired me to be 'chief servant' of people, not chief minister: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Apr 16 (PTI) Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that the RSS has inspired him to serve the people as their "chief servant" and not as the chief minister.

Addressing the annual function of RSS-affiliate Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS), Majhi noted the role played by the organisation in helping the people in distress during calamities.

"I get the inspiration from the Sangh (RSS) to work as the chief servant of the people, not as the chief minister. I get the quality of dedication and sensitivity towards society from the ideology of the Sangh," he said.

"Be it natural calamities or emergencies, the UBSS has always reached out to the people of the state. In this journey of 43 years, this great organisation has established itself as the leading one in providing services to the poor and helpless," he added.

Majhi said the UBSS members help people who come to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the treatment of complex diseases.

"During the 1999 cyclone, the hard work, sacrifice, tolerance and service of the volunteers of the UBSS were appreciated at the national level," he said.

"I was also involved as an active servant of the Sangh in relief work in Keojhar's Anandapur during the 1999 cyclone," he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM