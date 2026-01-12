RSS is 'mega movement' for social change, outfit evolving every day: Senior functionary

Bhopal, Jan 12 (PTI) Terming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a "maha andolan" (mega movement) for social change, a senior RSS functionary on Monday noted the Hindutva outfit's journey has been ongoing for a 100 years and the organisation is evolving every day.

The Sangh is also engaged in continuously spreading the message of renowned Hindu monk-philosopher Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary on January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day, in society, said RSS All India Sah Bouddhik Pramukh Deepak Vispute.

He was addressing a grand "Hindu Sammelan" held at the Old Campion Ground in Bhopal.

Vispute said, "The RSS is not an ordinary organisation, but a great movement for social change. The Sangh's 100-year journey is ongoing and evolving every day. The shakha (local gathering of volunteers) is its centre for daily worship." "A country progresses only when its society progresses. We should not unite due to any crisis. Unity should become our nature," he emphasised.

The RSS functionary strongly advocated for promoting values and traditions within the family, saying society should establish the belief that a Hindu is a brother to another Hindu.

Spiritual leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra, who was also present at the event, said the RSS has taught the Hindu community how to protect itself and society. PTI BNS MAS RSY