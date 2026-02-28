RSS is movement against caste: Indresh Kumar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Feb 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday described his organisation as an "agitation to eradicate caste".

Speaking at `Hindu Sammelan' in Bidkin area, Kumar also said that Indian women should impart values to the children in the family so that they do not take the wrong path.

"We (Hindus) are not against any religion, but our religion too should not be attacked," he said.

"RSS is an agitation to eradicate untouchability. Therefore the people expect that there can be `Ram-rajya' in future. Because Lord Ram was also free from untouchability," Kumar said.

India is a rising power today and does business in rupee with 32 countries including Russia, the RSS leader said.

"We have fought and won Operation Sindoor. We did not target any civilians there. But Pakistan attacked people, temples, a dargah and many such locations. We targeted their terrorist sites and succeeded in safeguarding our land and people," Kumar said.

Claiming that there have been no reports of anybody dying of starvation in recent times, Kumar said if someone is found to be starving, "we run to them with food... a person who has this sentiment is a Hindu." Nagraj Baba Kapate, a leader of Mahanubhav sect, said the Hindu community does not have as much unity as other communities.

"People from other communities visit their religious places five times a day. Our people should do this at least once a day," he stated.