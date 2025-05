Nagpur, May 30 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II' underway at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir premises in Reshimbag in Nagpur will conclude on June 5.

The chief guest will be former Union minister Arvind Netam, while sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering at the closing ceremony, a functionary said.

The closing ceremony will mark the culmination of intensive training and ideological development of RSS workers, he added. PTI COR BNM