RSS' 'Karyakarta Vikas Varga' training camp begins in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 12 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 25-day training camp for its volunteers began here on Monday, wherein 840 trainees are taking part.

The 'Karyakarta Vikas Varga Dwitiya' is being held at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur's Reshimbagh, a release by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the communication wing of the RSS, said.

The trainees from across the country are participating in the camp, which will conclude with a public ceremony on June 5. They have also come from Jammu and Kashmir.

The camp includes volunteers below the age of 40 who have already received training at the 'prant' and district level training camp of the RSS, it said.

The objective of the camp is to ensure the rapid development of workers within a defined period, so that the growth of the RSS organization can be achieved through them, the statement said.

The camp was inaugurated by guardian officer (palak adhikari) of the training camp Alok Kumar, Sahasarkaryavah Ramdutta Chakradhar and Varga Sarvadhikari and Sanghchalak of East Orissa Province Sameer Kumar Mohanty.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mohanty said the training camp provides an experience of nationalism.

"Trainees witness the diversity of India here and realise that despite the diversity, the core thought remains one. Dedicated efforts during the camp result in the emergence of capable workers," he said.

This training camp in Nagpur remains a source of inspiration for the workers, he added.