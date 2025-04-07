RSS leader calls for nationalistic narrative to awaken youth, correct portrayal of Hindutva

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday underlined the need for a narrative to inspire the youth to nation-building, along with the correct portrayal of Hindutva.

Speaking at a book launch event in Mumbai, Hosabale said, "We need a narrative that would awaken the youth and bring them into the nation-building work of society".

He further stressed the importance of Hindutva as the foundation for societal transformation.

"While modern structures in finance, judiciary, and politics are necessary, we must keep the spirit of our ancient wisdom intact in the current period. We cannot bring the Gurukul teaching method now, but we can bring structural changes. Society changes but there are some eternal principles," the RSS leader said.

He said in the era of narratives and discussions, we must present Hindutva correctly.

"Otherwise, people may misunderstand it or others may distort it to misrepresent it. We must present the history, cultural streams, and wisdom of society in a proper way. Hindutva is relevant for the coming years, and for that, we need a solid narrative," he added.

Hosabale also emphasised the role of platforms such as (Marathi Weekly) and Vivek magazine in promoting this narrative.

"The right, proper, nationalist, and universal narrative is necessary now," he said.

On the issue of societal progress, Hosabale said, "Societal assimilation is not only necessary but also a precondition for the progress and welfare of society".

He warned of the challenges posed to the traditional family system by modern technology and lifestyle changes.

"The family system sustained despite foreign invasions, but today, technology and the modern way of life have become a challenge. It is likely to destroy our family structure.

"We can go to the moon and achieve many feats. But if we forget our civic culture and only focus on other things, the true development of society will not happen. However, if we try, it is possible," he added.