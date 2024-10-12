RSS leader hails Bishnoi communities' contribution to protecting environment

Sirsa, Oct 12 (PTI) RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday lauded the Bishnoi community's contribution to protecting the environment as he stressed on planting trees to keep the environment clean.

"Our aim is to keep the common people happy, healthy and to ensure that every citizen treats each other with respect and does not spread litter in the society and plant as many trees as possible," said Kumar while addressing a gathering at Lord Shiva College of Pharmacy in Sirsa.

Also make arrangements for their upkeep so that the environment remains clean, he said.

The RSS leader hailed Guru Jambheshwar, the founder of the Bishnoi Panth, and Amrita Devi, who was among 363 Bishnois who sacrificed their life to save trees.

Earlier, Som Prakash, Vice President of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha and general secretary of the Lord Shiva Charitable Trust, discussed the Bishnoi community's contribution to protecting the environment.