RSS leader Hosabale calls for collective efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination

Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday stressed on greater involvement of the youth in nation-building, saying their participation is essential for strengthening social harmony.

He also called for collective efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination, asserting that an inclusive society is central to the organisation’s future vision.

Hosabale, who has been ‘Sarkaryavah’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 2021, was speaking at the prominent citizens' meet in Jammu to mark the 100 years of the organisation. Former chief justice of J-K High Court Tashi Rabstan, prant sanghchalak Gautam Mengi and vibhag sanghchalak Surinder Mohan also attended the event.

The organisers briefly explained the objective of the ‘Jan Goshthi’, highlighting that the centenary of the RSS is an occasion to recall its social and national contribution and to discuss the path ahead.

Addressing the gathering, Hosabale recalled the historical background in which K B Hedgewar founded the RSS and narrated the organisation’s steady growth across different parts of the country.

He explained how, over the last 100 years, the Sangh has continuously worked at the grassroots through daily 'shakhas', service projects, educational initiatives and social reform efforts.

He also stressed that the central idea of the Sangh has always been to build a strong, self-confident, culturally rooted and united Bharat.

“Swayamsevaks have contributed, often silently, in various fields of national life while remaining committed to the ideals of discipline, character-building and selfless service,” he said.

Looking towards the future, the RSS leader outlined the future direction of the Sangh, emphasising the need to connect more youths with positive and constructive social work, and the importance of social harmony and overcoming all forms of discrimination.

He also outlined the responsibility to protect the environment and strengthen family and community bonds, besides highlighting the duty of every citizen to contribute actively to nation-building.

He called upon the gathering to view the centenary of the RSS not as an end, but as a milestone in a long journey of service to society and the nation.

The 'Jan Goshthi' ended with participants expressing a renewed sense of commitment towards social service, national unity and the ideals that have guided the RSS over the last 100 years.