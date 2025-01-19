RSS leader praises Jijamata for Shivaji's upbringing, cites PM's love for his mother

Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday underlined the strong bond between mothers and their children in Indian culture by recalling Jijamata and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immense love for his mother.

Advertisment

The RSS general secretary said it was Jijamata's efforts that ensured the legendary warrior king scripted a string of victories and created an empire.

Hosabale was addressing the 'Jijamata Saman Samaroh' organised by RSS' Kreeda Bharati, during which mothers of gymnast Dipa Karmakar, hockey legend PR Sreejesh, para shooter Avani Lekhara, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad were felicitated.

"Jijamata was an able administrator. She was the embodiment of self-determination and farsightedness and took up challenges head on. It was due to Jijamata's efforts that Shivaji won fort after fort and scripted history," he said.

Advertisment

Emphasising how mothers of the country work dedicatedly and make sacrifices to shape the lives of their children, Hosabale pointed out that Jijamata told Shivaji stories from Hindu scriptures when the emperor was a child.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had immense respect for his mother. We have all seen it," the RSS leader added.

Speaking about sports, he said the country has expertise in kho-kho and kabaddi.

Advertisment

"The days when Bharat used to figure low in the medals tally in international sports events are waning. Now, Bharat's number is going up," he said.

Asserting the importance of sports, Hosabale cited Swami Vivekanand's quote "play football well, only then you will understand Bhagavad Gita better".

It is sportspersons and soldiers who ensure the country's flag flies high, he opined.

Advertisment

Bhim Singh, the uncle of javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra was felicitated as the Olympic gold and silver medallist and his mother could not make it to the event. PTI LAL BNM