RSS leader stresses on strengthening Hindu society to counter global conspiracies

Nagpur, Sep 22 (PTI) Amid the recent 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal and high US tariffs on Indian exports, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar on Monday said the Hindu society should be strengthened so that the world becomes free of conspiracies going on across the globe.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's objective is that the entire world should be free of distress, Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, told reporters here.

He was addressing a press conference to inform about the centenary celebrations of RSS which will begin from Vijayadashmi on October 2 from Nagpur.

The recent 'Gen Z' protests against alleged corruption and a ban on social media in Nepal, in which at least 72 persons were killed, led to the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli government.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on exports from India.

The US government has also said all new H-1B visa petitions submitted after September 21 will require payment of the USD 100,000 fee.

Asked about the RSS assessment of what happened in Nepal and whether India should introspect its foreign policy amid the US government's decisions, Ambekar said, "The entire India, including RSS, is working towards the progress and strengthening of the country, and certainly India should become so strong that no society in the world should face such distress." "It is the objective of RSS that the entire world should be free of distress. The Hindu society should be strengthened so that the world gets free from the conspiracies going on across the globe and the distress faced by the world," he opined.

Ambekar also said the RSS is planning to hold 'Hindu Sammelan' at about 1,03,000 places across cities and villages in the country, as part of its programmes during the centenary year. PTI CLS GK