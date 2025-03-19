RSS leader Sunil Ambekar condemns Nagpur violence, calls Aurangzeb 'irrelevant'

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) Condemning the recent violence in Nagpur, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, Sunil Ambekar said on Wednesday that any form of violence is detrimental to the society's well-being.

He also emphasised that the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is no longer relevant in today's context.

Ambekar made these remarks while addressing a press meet on the RSS' upcoming three-day national meet, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), scheduled for March 21-23 in the city.

"Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details," the RSS communication chief said in response to a question on the outfit's stance on the unrest.

Asked whether Aurangzeb's tomb should be relocated, he replied, " No, it's not relevant."

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

According to police, 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence. About 50 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far. PTI AMP GMS ROH