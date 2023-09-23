RSS leaders Bhagwat and Hosabale hail passage of women’s reservation bill in Parliament

Nagpur, Sep 23 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale have hailed the passage of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 (women’s reservation bill)’ in Parliament, saying it will ensure women’s empowerment and equal participation.

The bill aims to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

In a post attributed to Bhagwat and Hosabale, RSS said on X, “Bharat’s Parliament has created a new history by passing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023’, which ensures women's empowerment and equal participation.” Calling the move an important decision, RSS said it will make the country’s democratic system stronger and more inclusive.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh considers this as a welcome and commendable step. We are confident that women's participation will add new dimensions to the country's development," RSS said. PTI CLS NR