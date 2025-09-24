RSS leaders pay tributes to Madhav Kulkarni on his demise

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept 24 (PTI) RSS leaders paid tribute on Wednesday to veteran 'pracharak' Madhav Kulkarni, hailing him as a man who dedicated his life to the cause of Sangh.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and senior leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressed a condolence meeting organised for Kulkarni (88), popularly known as Madhubhai, who passed away in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on September 18.

Condolence messages sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were read out at the meeting.

"Madhubhai kept learning new things despite it being a tough task for people of his generation. He had the enthusiasm, effort, and humility to embrace new knowledge,” said Hosabale.

He described Madhubhai as a ripe fruit of the tree of the Sangh.

He recalled an instance when Madhubhai prepared PowerPoint slides for a programme under Ekatma Manav Darshan, comparing Western thought with Hindutva.

"Using new technology is not easy for someone of Madhubhai’s generation, but he did it. That presentation was later used in many other workshops," Hosabale added.

If you want to learn new things, you need enthusiasm, effort, and humility—Madhubhai was a shining example of this, he said.

Hosabale also highlighted Madhubhai’s literary contributions.

"He wrote a small book titled 'Athato Sangh Jigyasa' in the final phase of his life. The series of articles he authored reflects his continuous engagement. He once beautifully connected the Sangh Prarthana with the life of Guruji (Golvarkar Guruji),” he recalled.

Hosabale said Madhubhai had devised a system to assign responsibilities to new karyakartas based on their capabilities.

"Many of them shared their learnings from Madhubhai on WhatsApp after hearing about his demise,” he added.

Reflecting on Madhubhai’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh, Hosabale said, "He studied the social, cultural, political, and other aspects of the region. He visited thousands of homes and fulfilled his duties as a palak (guardian) karyakarta.” Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said he had been observing Kulkarni closely for fifty years.

"His life was full of hard work. It’s not entirely true that people connect with the RSS only through ideology—the Sangh has brought many from the opposition closer, and this process was sustained by people like Madhubhai", he said "He was someone we could speak to freely. He traveled to Pune, Solapur, Sambhajinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad). People in these places still ask about him because he could communicate in a simple and effective manner," Joshi added.

Family members of Madhubhai and dignitaries from various fields were present at the condolence meet. PTI AW NSK