RSS leader's son shot dead in Ferozepur; gangsters running parallel govt in Punjab, alleges BJP

Ferozepur, Nov 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old shopkeeper and son of a local RSS leader was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne attackers here, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Naveen Arora (32), whose father, Baldev Raj Arora, has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the past many years, including as a volunteer, they said.

Naveen's grandfather, late Dina Nath, had also been a senior RSS leader in Ferozepur.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Naveen was walking from his shop to his residence near the Sadhu Chand Chowk in the city, police said.

Two unidentified youth arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Naveen from point-blank range before fleeing, they said. Naveen was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday alleged that Naveen’s murder has once again exposed the AAP government's failure to maintain law and order in the state.

First in a post on X and then in a statement, Jakhar slammed the Bhagwant Mann dispensation over the incident, which “once again exposed the collapse of law and order under the AAP”.

Jakhar also alleged that gangsters are running a parallel government in Punjab, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to fulfil his responsibilities.

“People of Punjab are being forced to live in an atmosphere of fear, while the AAP government has completely failed to maintain law and order and security for the citizens,” Jakhar alleged.

Claiming that people are receiving threats and extortion calls every day, Jakhar said, “Anti-social elements no longer fear the government because those running it lack even the basic understanding of governance.” Senior police officers, including SSP Bhupinder Singh, reached the spot after the murder was reported on Saturday.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage to ascertain the identities of the killers, who will be arrested soon, the SSP said.

Ranbir Singh Bhullar, the AAP MLA from Ferozepur City, has assured Naveen’s family members of strict action against the accused.

Condemning the murder, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said it was neither the first nor an isolated incident.

“A spree of murders and crimes targeting businessmen, athletes, youth, and common people raises serious questions about the incompetent working style of the Punjab government,” Sharma said in a statement.

Alleging that the Punjab government has proven to be a complete failure, he said the BJP will not remain silent on the issue that concerns the safety of the common people.

“This incident shows how the morale of criminals has soared under the current government. People in Punjab no longer feel safe,” he alleged.

Sharma also said that the BJP will continue its fight against “this rising wave of crime and will keep demanding strict measures to restore peace and security in the state”. PTI COR SUN ARI