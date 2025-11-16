RSS leader's son shot dead in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Nov 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old shopkeeper, son of a RSS leader, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants here, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Naveen Arora (32), they said.

According to sources, Naveen's father, Baldev Raj Arora, was associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the last several years.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Naveen was walking down from his shop to his residence located near Dr Sadhu Chand Chowk.

The two unidentified youth who were on a motorcycle arrived and opened fire at Naveen from point-blank range and fled.

Naveen was later rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the murder of Naveen Arora, who was the son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora in Ferozepur, has once again exposed the AAP government's failures in law and order.

In a post on X, Jakhar said that in the state, gangsters are effectively running the government, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to fulfil his responsibilities.

Today, the people of Punjab are forced to live in an atmosphere of terror, Jakhar said.

Meanwhile, as soon as the matter was reported, senior police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The SSP said that the police were checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants. The accused will be arrested soon.

Ranbir Singh Bhullar, MLA Ferozepur (Urban), also reached out to meet the family members and assured strict action against the accused. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG