RSS-linked body urges UNHRC to deploy mission to probe atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) An RSS-affiliated body has issued an appeal to the UNHRC to deploy a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged incidents of attacks against Hindu and other minorities in strife-torn Bangladesh.

A key remit of the United Nations Human Rights Council is to promote and protect human rights around the world.

Prajna Pravah, the Hindu rights body, has issued a public online link with a draft of its appeal seeking public support.

"We, a collective of intellectuals, academicians, lawyers and concerned citizens are writing to you as we are perturbed," the body said in its appeal to the UNHRC.

It urged the UN body "immediately send a team to Bangladesh to assess the ground situation, interact with the victims and document the human rights violations against the Hindus and other minority communities." Prajna Pravah has also urged the Bangladeshi authorities to "take immediate and effective measures to safeguard the lives, property and dignity of Hindu and other minorities" and also ensure that the "perpetrators of violence are brought to justice." It has also appealed to the UN body to "facilitate safe passage for those seeking refuge" and provide necessary humanitarian assistance.

It has also appealed to UNHRC to mobilise international support and also launch an initiative to rebuild lives of those who have lost their livelihood.