RSS-linked Samvardhinee Nyas condoles Ratan Tata's demise

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Samvardhinee Nyas, an RSS-linked organisation, on Thursday condoled the passing away of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and said his legacy will live forever.

It said that he was a “true leader” of global stature whose innumerous contributions “shaped and boosted the economy of Bharat” and fabric of the country.

Tata was the "tallest" visionary industrialist of Bharat and a great philanthropist as well, Samvardhinee Nyas said, adding his legacy will live forever.

“On behalf of the entire team of Samvardhinee Nyas, I extend my deepest condolences to his family,” the organisation’s secretary Medha Brahmapurkar said in a statement.

Ratan Tata, Tata Group’s chairman emeritus, passed away late Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 86. PTI PK AS AS