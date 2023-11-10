RSS-linked women's organisation condemns Nitish Kumar's remarks on population control

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) An RSS-linked women's organisation has condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on the importance of women's education to control population, saying his sexist and chauvinist thinking is "dangerous" for the country.

Advertisment

Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control population, put forward a vivid description in the state assembly on Tuesday of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

In a statement, Samvardhinee Nyas said it has sent letters to the Bihar governor, the Prime Minister's Office and the Union home ministry highlighting the issue and condemning the remarks.

Chief Minister Kumar apologised for his remarks on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Politicians like him consider women as an "inferior creation" and that too in a country "where more than 80 per cent people worship goddesses", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked body said.

"This shows his misanthropist, sexist, anti-feminist and male chauvinist thinking which is dangerous for any state of the country like India...Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has put the entire democracy to shame by using indecent language against women and children of the country," it said.

Every word of his speech is an insult to women and the way he has "put his small thinking on the table of the state assembly is very condemnable and shameful", the organisation said.

"The crude analogies and the graphical representation given by the chief minister while giving his speech on population control not only made the women present in the legislative assembly uncomfortable but made every woman of India uncomfortable," Samvardhinee Nyas said.

"This is an insult to every daughter and sister of India," it added. PTI PK PK ANB ANB ANB