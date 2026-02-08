RSS made immense contribution to India's journey before and after Independence: Shah

Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying it has made an immense contribution to India’s journey before and after Independence, one that no historian can deny.

Addressing a conclave of Organiser Weekly on the book ‘Chhattisgarh@25 - Shifting The Lens’, published by Bharat Prakashan, Shah said the positive contribution of RSS volunteers is visible across every sphere of national and social life.

“..Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has made a very big contribution to India’s journey both before and after Independence, and no historian can deny this. There is no sector in the country or social life in which the Sangh’s swayamsevaks have not made a contribution,” he said.

The Union minister said that while the contribution of every citizen is important, RSS, as an institution, has stood out for its work.

“When we speak in reference to institutions and evaluate them, I can say without hesitation that among all institutions, the contribution of the Sangh’s swayamsevaks has been most prominent in every field and in every sphere of social life after India’s Independence,” he said.

"There is no need for anyone to have any doubt about this," he added.