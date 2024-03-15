RSS making changes in its training programmes; more people keen to join Sangh: Vaidya

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has brought about changes in the content and nomenclature of its yearly training programmes and the revisions will be implemented from this year itself, said RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Friday.

Advertisment

He said more and more people are coming forward to be a part of the Sangh, asserting that even those who are called minorities are already involved in Sangh 'shakhas' (gatherings) and its activities.

He was addressing a press conference during the Sangh’s annual ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ conclave, which started in Nagpur on Friday.

Vaidya said slight changes have been introduced in their 7-day ‘Prathamik Shiksha Varg’, 20-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Pratham Varsh’, 20-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Dvitya Varsh’ and 25-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsh’ training programmes.

Advertisment

According to Vaidya, they now have a 3-day ‘Prarambhik Varg’ programme for new Sangh workers.

The new recruits will then take part in the ‘Prathamik Shiksha Varg’ followed by a 15-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’, which was earlier called ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Pratham Varsh’ and had a duration of 20 days.

Vaidya said that youth in large numbers are attending the Sangh training programmes. Every year, 15,000 to 17,000 young individuals participate in the ‘Pratham Shiksha Varg’ (Pratham Varsh class) and about 1 lakh in the ‘Prathamik Shiksha Varg’, he said.

Advertisment

“Henceforth, the ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg' (Pratham Varsh) will be for 15 days,” Vaidya said.

The earlier training classes of ‘Dvitya Varsha’ and ‘Tritya Varsh’ will now be called ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg-1’ and ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg-2’, respectively, said the RSS leader.

Vaidya said that the content of ‘Tritya Varsh’ class has been tweaked a bit to provide behavioural training to the trainees by taking them to the field for 5 days.

Advertisment

“This new syllabus and nomenclature will be implemented from this year,” he said.

Asked if there will be discussions on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during the RSS conclave, Vaidya said Sangh always pitches for maximum voting and RSS workers also create awareness among citizens about exercising their voting rights.

Vaidya said that a large number of people want to be a part of the RSS and that the organisation receives about 1 lakh requests a year to join the Sangh from such individuals.

Advertisment

He said that 73,117 daily Sangh shakhas are held across the country and students comprise about 60 per cent of these assemblies. In the past year, the number of shakhas has gone up by 4,466, he said.

Similarly, 27,717 weekly shakhas are conducted across the country, said the senior RSS leader.

Between 2017 and 2023, RSS received an average of 1 lakh requests a year from people who want to be a part of the Sangh, he said. In the first two months of this year, 27,362 such requests were received, he said.

To a query on how Sangh will reach out to minorities, Vaidya said Sangh has maintained that the 140 crore Indian community is “Hindu” only. “Because your ancestors were Hindu and our culture is one.” Those who are being called minorities are already active in Sangh shakhas and Sangh activities. “And the fear about Sangh which used to be created in their minds is slowly going away and they are coming closer to Sangh. Their participation (in Sangh's work) is increasing,” Vaidya said.

When he was asked about the disturbance in some border states where RSS people also work, Vaidya said, “Swayamsevaks are used to work in adverse situations. Sangh’s work is gradually expanding and the powers that are creating unrest are getting weaker.”