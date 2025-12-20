RSS man's defamation plea against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing adjourned to Jan 17 over surety formalities

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) A court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday adjourned till January 17 the hearing in a defamation case filed by an RSS worker against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for remarks on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The case came up for hearing during the day in the court of the Joint Civil Judge (Junior Division) PM Kolse, Gandhi's advocate Narayan Iyer said.

The court deferred the proceedings after noting the need for compliance with procedural requirements related to surety, he said.

Gandhi has been asked to furnish a fresh surety as Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, who was the surety holder in the private defamation case before the Bhiwandi court, passed away on December 12, Iyer said.

Senior Congressman Chakurkar, a former Union home minister and Lok Sabha speaker, died in his native Latur at the age of 90.

"The next date of hearing has been fixed for January 17. Judge Kolse has specifically asked Rahul Gandhi to remain present in person on the next date of hearing and furnish a fresh surety," Iyer informed.

As per RSS worker Rajesh Kunte's defamation plaint, Rahul Gandhi had made false statements that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was responsible for the assassination of Gandhiji. PTI COR BNM