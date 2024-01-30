RSS' Mohan Bhagwat meets spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met spiritual guru Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swami at his ashram here.

The visit is part of an outreach exercise of meeting prominent personalities, sources said.

Bhagwat, who was welcomed by the priests at the ashram, interacted and took the blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji.

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji belongs to a highly esteemed line of monks of the followers of Sri Ramanujacharya, called Jeeyars. PTI SJR SJR ROH