RSS mourns death of Pope Francis

Nagpur, Apr 22 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday mourned the death of Pope Francis and said he served as the head of the Catholic Church for several years.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (national publicity head) of the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation, took to social media platform X to condole the passing of the 88-year-old pontiff.

In a post on RSS.org X account, he said "We express our deep condolences over the sad demise of Pope Francis. He served as head of the Catholics for long years. Let's pray to God to give proper place to the departed soul." Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, died on Monday.

The central government has announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of Pope Francis. PTI CLS RSY