RSS mouthpiece Organiser had attacked Constitution: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday recalled BR Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly recommending the adoption of the draft of the Constitution, and said that while his "handsome tributes" to the Congress were still resonating, the RSS mouthpiece Organiser had attacked the Constitution.

Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, noted that on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be celebrated in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House, now renamed Samvidhan Bhavan.

"Actually, today November 25th marks the 75th anniversary of the historic speech of Dr. Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly, recommending the adoption of the draft of the Constitution prepared by the committee chaired by him," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"In the course of that speech Dr. Ambedkar had said the following which bears recall: 'The task of the Drafting Committee would have been a very difficult one if this Constituent Assembly had been merely a motley crowd, a tasselled pavement without cement, a black stone here and a white stone there in which each member of each group was a law unto himself'.

"'There would have been nothing but chaos. The possibility of chaos was reduced to nil by the existence of the Congress Party inside the Assembly which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline. It is because of the discipline of the Congress Party that the Drafting Committee was able to pilot the Constitution in the Assembly with sure knowledge as to the fate of each article and each amendment. The Congress Party is, therefore, entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly'," Ramesh quoted Ambedkar as saying.

While Ambedkar's "handsome tributes" to the Congress were still resonating, on November 30, 1949 the RSS mouthpiece Organiser attacked the Constitution, saying that it had not drawn inspiration from 'Manusmriti' and carried a bitter condemnation of Ambedkar himself on January 11, 1950 -- days before the Republic of India was born, he said.

The government on Monday announced that President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on November 26 to mark 75 years of India's Constitution.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the celebrations.