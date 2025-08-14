RSS must remain alert as 'imported people' who don't believe in Hindutva are joining: Giri

Pune, Aug 14 (PTI) Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj has urged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to remain alert since some "imported people", who neither believe in Hindutva nor understand the Sangh, are joining the organisation.

He was speaking on Wednesday on the release of the Marathi translation of 'Mrityunjay Bharat', originally written in Hindi by senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji (Suresh) Joshi.

For Mrityunjay Bharat, Hindutva must be effective, and for that, the Sangh must remain effective, Giri asserted in the presence of Joshi.

"In the numerous phases of Mrityunjay Bharat's journey, one important milestone was the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He gave us a new direction and a new aspiration for victory, which helped rescue this country. He taught us how to face the pashvi (brutal) invasions. Swami Vivekananda taught us how to resist cultural invasions. Drawing from all this, the Sangh came into existence," he said.

Hindutva is embedded in the collective strength of the Sangh and there is no alternative to the Sangh for stopping such attacks strategically, Giri pointed out.

"That is why the existence of the Sangh is paramount. We are inspired by the names of Sangh pracharaks since Dr Hedgewar and the sacrifices they made. If we truly want to honour those sacrifices, it is our responsibility to keep the nation intact," he added.

Urging the RSS to remain alert, Giri said, "Some imported people are coming into the Sangh through its various entries. (These are) People whose culture is different, who have never believed in the Sangh, who never believed in Hindutva," he said.

The import of such people in large numbers could pollute the Sangh Parivar, just like the Ganga, which is pure, but gets polluted by the drains that flow into it, he opined.

"That is why we must remain vigilant. It is our responsibility to ensure the population of Hindus does not dwindle. The country should remain Mrityunjay, the country should remain intact. If we want a prosperous world, we must make India strong. It India is to be strong, Hindus must remain strong, and strength also comes from numbers," he asserted. PTI SPK BNM